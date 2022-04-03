Watch Kehlani bring out security guard to sing during Dreamville set

Kehlani was so impressed by a security guard’s singing backstage at this weekend’s Dreamville Festival that she brought him out to perform during her set.

Kicking off yesterday (April 2), J. Cole’s second annual festival is currently taking place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. The two-day event ends later tonight (April 3).

Artists on the line-up include Lil Baby, Wale, T-Pain, Wiz Khalifa, Rico Nasty, Ari Lennox, Earthgang, Ja Rule and Ashanti, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, T.I., Morray, as well as festival founder J. Cole.

Kehlani performed as part of Saturday’s line-up, and her set included a performance by a security guard who she first heard sing backstage moments before taking to the stage.

“This man was singing his ass off near me nefore [sic] the show started,” she captioned a video of his performance on her Instagram Stories. “I had to test his gangsya [sic] and bring him out he was AMAZING!!!!!”

You can see the performance and Kehlani’s Insta post below:

Kehlani’s Dreamville Festival setlist:

‘Gangsta’

‘Can I’

‘Toxic’

‘Serial Lover’

‘Ring’ (Cardi B cover)

‘Nights Like This’

‘Honey’

‘Can You Blame Me’

‘Hate The Club’

‘Distraction’

‘The Way’

‘Water’

‘CRZY’

This weekend is the first-time Dreamville Festival has taken place since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. J. Cole first announced the festival back in 2018, but its inaugural edition wasn’t held until April 2019 after the previous year’s event was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence.

J. Cole is among the names set to perform at this year’s Wireless Festival, which will see the festival expand across three sites – Crystal Palace Park and Finsbury Park in London, as well as Birmingham’s NEC – over two consecutive weekends (July 1-3 and July 8-10).

Headlining the Crystal Palace leg will be A$AP Rocky (UK exclusive), J. Cole (UK exclusive) and Tyler, The Creator (London festival exclusive).

Finsbury Park will boast bill-topping performances from Cardi B (UK exclusive), Nicki Minaj (European exclusive) and SZA, who’ll deliver her first-ever UK festival headline show. The latter artist is also listed as a European exclusive.

The following weekend, Birmingham is due to welcome Dave, Cardi B and J. Cole as headliners of a brand-new, purpose-built outdoor site at the city’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) venue.

Meanwhile, Kehlani and Justin Bieber have shared their brand new collaboration ‘Up At Night’.

The track is taken from Kehlani’s forthcoming new album ‘Blue Water Road’, which is set for release on April 29.