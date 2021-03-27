Watch Kelly Clarkson cover ‘Mad World’ by Tears For Fears

Kelly Clarkson has put her own spin on Tears For Fears’ hit ‘Mad World’, as part of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Backed by her band, Y’all, Clarkson covered the track for the ‘Kellyoke’ segment of her show’s March 26 episode.

Where the original ‘Mad World’ is a synth-driven affair, Clarkson pares the song’s instrumentation back for her rendition, allowing her voice to take centre stage.

Immersed in green and blue lights, the inaugural American Idol winner slows the original’s tempo down for a cover clocking in at just under two minutes.

Watch it below:

Clarkson isn’t the first American Idol alumnus to cover Tears For Fears’ 1982 track. In 2009, Adam Lambert took on ‘Mad World’ as part of his season of Idol.

The song was also notably covered by Jules and Andrews for the 2001 film, Donnie Darko, and by Lily Allen in 2018 for Spotify’s Singles series.

The Kelly Clarkson Show debuted in 2019 and has run for over 300 episodes. Its second season will draw to a close in April this year.

Clarkson performs a cover on each instalment of her show, having previously taken on ‘Times Like These’ by Foo Fighters, ‘Dream On’ by Aerosmith and ‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers, among many others.