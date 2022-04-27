Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Radiohead’s ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’

Kelly Clarkson dived deep into Radiohead‘s catalogue for her latest Kellyoke cover: the ‘OK Computer’ cut ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’.

Clarkson’s customary opening for The Kelly Clarkson Show has seen her previously cover Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’, but for this edition of Kellyoke she picked a lesser-known ‘OK Computer’ track that was never released as a single.

Clarkson’s classic rock take take demonstrates her vocal power – watch her cover Radiohead’s ‘Exit Music (For A Film)’ below.

Clarkson is also reportedly working on a “haunting” new version of the 1995 single ‘9 To 5’ with Dolly Parton. Their take on the classic 1980 single is for an upcoming documentary called Still Working 9 To 5.

Clarkson has previously covered Sharon Van Etten’s ‘The End Of The World’, Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind’, and My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ among others for the segment, notably delivering a moving cover of George Michael’s ‘Faith’ in a pre-recorded segment when she was not able to sing for the audience live.

In Radiohead news, it was recently revealed that the debut album from The Smile, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, will be released this May 13. The Smile, Radiohead offshoot of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, formed in 2020. and have since released four tracks including Peaky Blinders soundtrack single ‘Pana-vision’.

Their 13-track album will feature strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section featuring contemporary UK jazz players Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael and more.

The Smile’s debut live shows came earlier this year with three gigs in one night at the Magazine venue in Greenwich, London. The band are set to embark on their first UK and European tour next month, with shows scheduled throughout May, June and July.