Watch Kelly Clarkson deliver a powerful cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

Kelly Clarkson has delivered a pop-rock-tinged version of Olivia Rodrigo‘s breakout ballad, ‘Drivers License‘.

Performed as part of the Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson and her band, Y’all, reworked the song to sound akin to some of her earlier work, with heavier drums and the addition of guitar.

Watch the cover below.

The Kellyoke segment has seen Clarkson cover a wide range of tracks this year alone. Last week, she delivered an energetic version of Charli XCX‘s 2014 hit ‘Boom Clap’.

Earlier this year, she covered Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World’ as well as a faithful rendition of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a successful endeavour for Clarkson. In the wake of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show going off air after almost two decades, NBC revealed that Clarkson’s programme would be taking that daytime slot.

“By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local, said of the timeslot change.

As for Rodrigo, she recently released her debut album ‘Sour’ which features ‘Drivers License’ as well as current UK Number One single ‘Good 4 U‘.

Rodrigo is the youngest artist in history to have both the Number One single and album at the same time in the UK. In addition, Rodrigo also made history by becoming the first female artist to have three singles in the top five of the UK charts at the same time, with ‘Good 4 U’, ‘Deja Vu‘ and ‘Traitor’.

In a review of ‘Sour’, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote, “When your first release is a track as ubiquitous as ‘Drivers License’, it must be tough going to make a whole album that matches up.

“For the most part, Rodrigo has passed the bar she set on that single, sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real. This is no flash-in-the-pan artist, but one we’ll be living with for years to come.”