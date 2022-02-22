Watch Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Kellyoke’ cover of Bleachers’ ‘I Wanna Get Better’

Kelly Clarkson has delivered her take on Bleachers‘ ‘I Wanna Get Better’, performing it live on her daytime TV variety show.

The ‘Kellyoke’ segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show sees Clarkson performing a cover version of a song requested by her audience to open the program.

Yesterday’s broadcast (February 21) saw Clarkson take on Bleachers’ 2014 track, which was released as a single and appeared on their debut album ‘Strange Desire’. You can watch her performance below.

Previous Kellyoke segments have seen Clarkson cover the likes of Sharon Van Etten’s ‘The End Of The World’, Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind’, My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’, Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’ and more.

Elsewhere, Clarkson has reportedly teamed up with Dolly Parton for a “haunting” new version of ‘9 To 5’. Their take on the classic 1980 single is for an upcoming documentary called Still Working 9 To 5.

Meanwhile, Bleachers frontman singer, songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff, will be honoured with the Songwriter Award at this year’s BandLab NME Awards on March 2.

“Looking at the company of artists who have received this award and I am absolutely humbled,” Antonoff said. “This one goes out to everyone who writes and knows that sacred place it comes from. If you know it, it’s a place you live in. This means the world to me.”

Bleachers are set to embark on a lengthy run of North American tour dates in the second half of 2022. A stacked list of openers will see them joined by Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee, Charly Bliss, The Lemon Twigs, Allison Ponthier and Blu DeTiger.