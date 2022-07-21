Watch Kendrick Lamar perform ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ songs as he kicks off world tour

Kendrick Lamar has kicked off his ‘The Big Steppers’ world tour in Oklahoma, showcasing several tracks from his new album.

The rapper premiered seven tracks from ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ for the first time at the Paycom Center and brought on Baby Keem for their collaboration ‘Family Ties’.

During the show he gave ‘Worldwide Steppers’, ‘Father Time’, ‘Purple Hearts’, ‘Die Hard’, ‘Auntie Diaries’, ‘Crown’ and ‘Mr Morale’ their first live outings as the rapper brought on Tanna Leone on the latter track. You can view footage below.

The show was Lamar’s first of a raft of US dates before he hits European and UK shores in October and November, including two shows at The O2 in London on November 7-8.

The show comes just weeks after Lamar headlined Glastonbury which saw him chanting “Godspeed for women’s rights” in reference to the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A night later he joined Baby Keem on stage during the latter’s gig in London where the pair performed the tracks ‘Family Ties’ and ‘Vent’ from Keem’s September 2021 debut album ‘The Melodic Blue’.

Lamar’s tour will now call at the Moody Center in Austin tonight (July 21). Any remaining tickets for his US dates are available here. Tickets for his UK shows are also available here.

Kendrick Lamar played:

‘United In Grief’

‘N95’

‘ELEMENT’

‘Worldwide Steppers’

‘Backseat Freestyle’

‘Rich’

‘Rich Spirit’

‘HUMBLE’

‘Father Time’

‘m.A.A.d city’

‘We Cry Together’

‘Purple Hearts’

‘Alright’

‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’

‘Die Hard’

‘LUST’

‘DNA’

‘Money Trees’

‘LOVE’

‘Family Ties’

‘Mirror’

‘LOYALTY’

‘Auntie Diaries’

‘Silent Hill’

‘Crown’

‘Mr. Morale’

‘Count Me Out’

‘Savior’

Reviewing Lamar’s new record, NME awarded it five stars and described it as a “cathartic, soul-bearing autobiography”.