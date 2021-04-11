Watch Kid Cudi bring ‘Tequila Shots’ and ‘Sad People’ to ‘SNL’

Kid Cudi was the musical guest on last night’s (April 10) episode of Saturday Night Live – watch his pair of performances below.

The latest episode, the 17th episode of the show’s 46th season, was hosted by Carey Mulligan.

For the first of his two performances, Cudi donned a floral dress designed by Virgil Abloh for a rendition of ‘Sad People’. He then performed ‘Tequila Shots’ surrounded by lasers, while wearing a green cardigan with a t-shirt bearing late SNL cast member Chris Farley.

Both outfits were references to Kurt Cobain — who died by suicide in the same week in 1994 — with the floral dresses something he wore at Nirvana performances, award shows, and most famously on the cover of The Face in 1993.

Thanking Abloh for designing his dress, Cudi wrote on Twitter: “Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!!”

Watch the pair of SNL performances below.

Elsewhere on the show, Carey Mulligan shared an opening monologue, and the cast parodied Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama’s recent podcast series.

So far in the 46th season of SNL, musical guests have included St. Vincent, who gave live debuts to two tracks from her forthcoming album ‘Daddy’s Home’ last week’s (April 3) episode, and Phoebe Bridgers, who caused controversy when smashing a guitar at the end of her rendition of ‘I Know The End’. The guitar in question is now up for auction with proceeds going to GLAAD.

Kid Cudi, meanwhile, released his most recent album ‘Man On The Moon III’ at the end of 2020. In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’ is a cinematic masterstroke that electrifies the senses at every turn.

“Kid Cudi gives us every part of himself, laying out his insecurities and inner demons in the hope that it might help someone else, his words etched into a vivid backdrop of intoxicating melodies and palatial riffs. No one does mood music quite like Cudi.”