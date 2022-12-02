Watch Kinder cover Nelly Furtado’s ‘Say It Right’ for Like A Version

Sister duo Kinder have taken on triple j’s Like A Version, covering Nelly Furtado‘s ‘Say It Right’ for the segment.

Airing today (December 2), the pair’s rendition of the 2006 hit is a complete reimagining. They’ve taken Timabaland‘s original production and cranked up the energy, transforming the R&B cut into a club-ready dance track. They also mix in some Destiny’s Child towards the latter half, providing a mini-mashup of ‘Independent Women, Pt. 1’.

Check it out below.

Speaking about the song in a post-performance interview, Briony said: “We thought it would be fun to put a dance twist on it because it’s one that we’d like to play in our sets.”

“I’ve always been such a fan of Timbaland and his production, so he kind of was one of the reasons I got into producing,” added Savannah. “So I thought it would be cool to make our own version of it.”

The duo also performed their own original song while in the studio, opting for ‘Keep Up’, which was released in October. Watch that one below.

Kinder have released a number of singles and EPs over the past few years, with the most recent being November’s four-track project ‘Akwaaba’.

It’s the second EP they’ve shared this year, following on from May’s ‘Yenko’, which featured collaborations with A.GIRL (‘Come Along’) and Gold Fang (‘Rasta’).