Watch King Stingray perform ‘Hey Wanhaka’ and ‘Get Me Out’ for triple j’s ‘Live at the Wireless’

Yolngu surf-rockers King Stingray have taken to triple j’s Sydney studios for a special Live at the Wireless session, performing a six-song set which features a suite of new tracks.

In addition to their breakout singles ‘Hey Wanhaka’ and ‘‘Get Me Out’, the quintet performed four as-yet-unreleased tracks: ‘Milkamana’, ‘Rapirri’, ‘Sweet Arnhem Land’ and ‘Lupa’.

The unabridged performance can be listened to in full on the triple j website, and is available as a free MP3 download. The broadcaster also released videos of the band’s performances of ‘Hey Wanhaka’ and ‘Get Me Out’, which you can watch below:

Advertisement

The performance is unique for its lack of a live audience, as modern Live At The Wireless sets are typically recorded at festivals or during a band’s headline tour. Instead, King Stingray performed at the ABC’s Studio 228 in Sydney, where many Like A Version sessions are also tracked.

During the set, frontman Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu – the nephew of late Yothu Yindi frontman Dr M Yunupingu – described ‘Rapirri’ as “about stopping the violence” – which, he adds, is “something that we have back at home.”

The track is sung in traditional Yolngu language, which Yunupiŋu explained was the first language he learned growing up in east Arnhem Land. ‘Sweet Arnhem Land’ directly touches on his experiences in the Indigenous nation.

Yunupiŋu described ‘Lupa’ as a song about Yolngu culture, noting that he wrote it in dedication to his family.

Advertisement

King Stingray are locked in to perform alongside Baker Boy, Miiesha, Alice Skye and more at the 2021 National Indigenous Music Awards, which takes place in Darwin on Saturday August 7.

They’ll also join acts like Peking Duk, The Jungle Giants and Vera Blue at the 2021 Grapevine Gathering festival, set to tour wineries in Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria this October.