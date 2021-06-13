Watch KISS play a five-song set at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival

KISS returned to the stage this week to perform a five-song set at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival – watch footage below.

Friday’s (June 11) show came after a screening of the band’s upcoming documentary, Biography: KISStory.

The band’s pyro-filled set saw them play ‘Detroit Rock City’, ‘War Machine’ and more before closing the set with their classic hit ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’.

“We don’t have a permit to make a long show,” frontman Paul Stanley said at the end of the show. “So this is a little short. It’s like a sampling before you get your big meal in August.”

In August, the band will head out on their COVID-delayed farewell tour. The hard rock titans kicked off their final tour in January 2019, but were forced to put it on hold last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. When the tour resumes, the band have teased that they’ve booked a gig in “the coldest place on earth”.

Ahead of that tour, four-hour film Biography: KISStory is set to air on the A&E network in June over two nights, and has the support of the members of KISS, with Paul Stanley calling it “really terrific”. Featured artists in the film are set to include Dave Grohl and Tom Morello.

The new project is separate to the band’s upcoming biopic Shout It Out Loud, which looks likely to air on Netflix.

A description of Biography: KISStory reads: “After 50 years of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day, the #1 Gold Record selling band of all time, KISS, shares their story of success before finally smashing their last guitar and extinguishing the fire-breathing demon.”

In yet another forthcoming project, KISS will appear in a new comic book, Phantom Obsession, which has been written by Ian Edginton and is available this August.