Watch Kneecap make explosive US TV debut on Jimmy Fallon

Kneecap have made their explosive US TV debut performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – watch it below.

The Belfast hip-hop trio appeared on The Tonight Show to rap their latest single ‘Sick In The Head’, taken off their upcoming debut album ‘Fine Art’. It is set to drop on June 14 via Heavenly Recordings and was produced by Toddla T.

The band – consisting of Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, and DJ Próvaí – also shared a pro-Palestine statement, writing: “If you’ve just started following us because of our appearance on The Tonight Show – welcome a chairde (friends).

“Tonight was a pre-record performance, which meant our ability to make a statement on current events was not possible. We will always use our voice to speak about the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people, sadly being facilitated by the U.S.”

“Use your voice to call for an immediate ceasefire and those responsible for war crimes to be brought to justice. Free Palestine.” Watch Kneecap perform ‘Sick In The Head’ below:

Previously, Kneecap made headlines for ignoring Irish public broadcaster RTÉ’s requests to not wear pro-Palestine badges. During their interview with host Patrick Kielty, DJ Próvaí took off his jacket to reveal his Palestinian national football shit, whilst Móglaí Bap said Kneecap wanted “to highlight the genocide that’s happening in Palestine at the moment.”

The band also performed their Grian Chatten collaboration ‘Better Way To Live’.

Recently, Kneecap have accused the UK government of blocking approved funding from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). “We’re told that our 2019 Farewell to the Union poster pissed off the Tories,” they wrote. “Once again the British government is trying to silence voices from West Belfast – once again it will fail!”

In response, a spokesperson for the UK’s Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “We fully support freedom of speech, but it’s hardly surprising that we don’t want to hand out UK taxpayers’ money to people that oppose the United Kingdom itself.”

However, a spokesperson for the BPI told Irish Times they were “disappointed” at the government’s decision.