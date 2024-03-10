Watch Knocked Loose perform ‘Billy No Mates’ with Static Dress’ Olli Appleyard

Knocked Loose brought out Static Dress frontman Olli Appleyard to perform ‘Billy No Mates’ last night (March 9).

The Kentucky band are currently on tour in the UK and last night played Project House in Static Dress’s hometown of Leeds, where Appleyard and the band joined forces for a special rendition of the track from Knocked Loose’s 2016 debut album ‘Laugh Tracks’.

The tour is set to conclude at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum tonight (March 10).

Check out fan-filmed footage of their rendition of ‘Billy No Mates’ below:

It’s not Appleyard’s only big guest spot of late – in January, he performed ‘Diamonds Aren’t Forever’ with Bring Me The Horizon on two dates of their recent arena tour, where Static Dress was one of their support acts.

Meanwhile, Knocked Loose recently announced a new album, ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’ and dropped its lead single ‘Blinding Faith’. It is set to land May 10 via Pure Noise, which is set to feature collaborations with Poppy and Chris Motionless from Motionless In White.

“On this album, we go the fastest we’ve ever gone; we go the scariest we’ve ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we’ve ever gone, and that’s the point,” said guitarist Isaac Hale. “Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions.”

Last year’s pair of ‘Upon Loss’ singles – ‘Deep In The Willow’ and ‘Everything Is Quiet Now’ – won’t appear on the new album, which is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘A Different Shade Of Blue’ and the 2021 EP ‘A Tear In The Fabric Of Life’.

In other news, Static Dress released a GameBoy Color game based on their 2022 debut album ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster’ this week, which they described as a “fully playable final exploration of the complex visual lore developed by Static Dress around their critically acclaimed debut album.”

The game went on sale on Thursday (March 7) and sold out in one minute, leading the band to release more limited-edition colour variants of the game.