Australian pop artist Kota Banks has covered Travis Scott’s 2018 hit ‘SICKO MODE’ for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’.

The cover is almost a total rework of the original, turning the track’s hip-hop beats into a mixture of both acoustic keys and rock instrumentation with the help of a live band and two backing vocalists. It does, however, stay true to the unique structure of ‘SICKO MODE’ – sounding like three different songs in one.

Watch Banks’ cover of ‘SICKO MODE’ below:

In addition to the cover, Banks also performed her original 2019 song ‘BIG BUCKS’, which turns its electro-pop sound into something more rock-centric. Watch it here:

Banks’ appearance on ‘Like A Version’ comes a week after Stella Donnelly’s cover of John Paul Young’s ‘Love Is In The Air’, performed in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.

Scott’s original version of ‘Sicko Mode’ was a big hit with triple j listeners back in 2018, when the song was initially released. It clinched number three on the radio station’s Hottest 100 of 2018 list and was the highest-charting non-Australian song that year. ‘Sicko Mode’ was only beaten out by Ocean Alley’s ‘Confidence’ and Fisher’s ‘Losing It’, at number one and two, respectively.

Banks released her most recent track ‘Feel Again’ in November last year, and dropped an acoustic version of the song last month.