Watch Kylie Minogue perform ‘Padam Padam’ at People’s Choice Awards

Kylie Minogue performed her huge hit ‘Padam Padam’ at the People’s Choice Awards last night (February 18) – check out footage below.

The Australian pop star attended the awards show, hosted by Simu Liu at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where she gave the Grammy-winning hit its latest live rendition.

The singer recently won the inaugural Best Pop Dance Recording at the 2024 Grammys, 20 years after her last victory, where she beat out competition from Troye Sivan, Calvin Harris, Bebe Rexha and more.

Check out the performance of ‘Padam Padam’ below.

Taylor Swift won Female Artist of the Year and Pop Artist Of The Year at this year’s awards, while Jungkook won Male Artist Of The Year.

‘Padam Padam’ features on Minogue’s 16th studio album, which NME said in a four-star review was “up there with her best”, adding that the singer was “back with another high-energy blast of dance-pop that’s more than just hit single ‘Padam Padam’.”

The pop star was recently announced as the latest headliner for London’s BST Hyde Park 2024.

“I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer,” Minogue said in a statement. “My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

Minogue is also set to receive the BRITs Global Icon award and perform at ceremony next month, joining fellow performers Dua Lipa and Raye.

Recently, it was revealed that Minogue’s viral hit was nearly given to Rita Ora, according to the producer.

Lostboy, who worked with Norwegian songwriter Ina Wroldsen on the song, shared that there were initially doubts whether it would be the right fit for the Australian pop star, and it was nearly passed to Rita Ora instead.

In other news from the pop singer, she recently shared that she would love to experiment and give fans “a little taste” of “indie folk” music. Another recently revealed career ambition is a collaboration with Harry Styles.