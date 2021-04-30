Watch L-FRESH the LION’s joyous new video for ‘Village Boy’

L-FRESH the LION has dropped a video for his track ‘Village Boy’, taken from 2020 album ‘SOUTH WEST’.

The Sikh Australian rapper’s new Teggy-directed clip was shot in the village of Bhagwanpur in Punjab prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The joyous video sees him walk through the village’s streets with local children, rapping bars on rooftops and more.

Watch the video for ‘Village Boy’ below:

Announcing the clip on social media yesterday, L-FRESH acknowledged the catastrophic wave of COVID currently affecting the people of Punjab and across India.

“It’s having an impact on so many people including my own family & circles. What I hope you will see… is a video that honours the spirit, passion, joy, courage, strength & resilience of the village or Bhagwanpur, just like the many villages across the region,” the rapper wrote.

“My heart goes out to everybody having to deal with this tragedy right now. Please keep safe.”

‘SOUTH WEST’, which ‘Village Boy’ is lifted from, arrived back in July of last year following a string of singles like ‘Born to Stand Out’, ‘Oh My’ and ‘Mother Tongue’. The album, his third, follows on from 2014 debut ‘One’ and 2016’s ‘Become’.

Speaking to NME last year, the rapper discussed the personal and creative evolution that came with album three.

“I feel like this is a new beginning for me, in many respects – because, while I’ve been making music and been doing OK with the albums that have come out before, I feel with ‘SOUTH WEST’, I’ve just started to find my sound.”