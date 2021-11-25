Watch Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett perform ‘Anything Goes’ on ‘The Late Show’

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have shared a performance of Cole Porter’s classic track ‘Anything Goes’, delivering their rendition on an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Gaga and Bennett had previously recorded a version of ‘Anything Goes’ for their 2014 album ‘Cheek To Cheek’, the first collaborative album from the pair. They’ve since followed up with a new album, ‘Love For Sale’, which arrived back in September.

The performance of ‘Anything Goes’ was filmed earlier this year when Gaga and Bennett were performing a two-night run at Radio City Music Hall. Watch it below:

Elsewhere during the interview with Colbert, Gaga discussed her friendship with Bennett and what it’s been like witnessing him deal with Alzheimer’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.

“Watching him begin his journey with Alzheimer’s years ago, I remember I wanted to make good on a promise I made to him,” she explained. “Our album ‘Cheek to Cheek’ went Number One and I called him and said, ‘Hey Tone, we’re number one all over the world with a jazz record’. And he goes, ‘hey Lady’ – that’s what he calls me – ‘we need to make a Cole porter record, all Cole Porter songs, all love songs.’

“A couple years later, his Alzheimer’s just started to set on, and I said ‘let’s go into the studio now’… When I tell you that when jazz begins, this man lights up in a way that is such magic. It just reminded me that anybody that has a family member or someone they love that’s suffering from Alzheimer’s or Dementia, music is magic. Music is a miracle.”

NME gave ‘Love For Sale’ three stars upon its release, writing: “Though they’re vastly different icons, from entirely different generations, it’s testament to their power that both artists find their own voices in such timeless classics.”

The album received Grammy nominations for Album Of The Year, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The album track ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’ is also nominated for Record Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.