Watch Lady Gaga deliver speech, perform two songs at Biden rally

Lady Gaga delivered two powerful performances of her songs, ‘Shallow’ and ‘Yoü And I’, at Joe Biden‘s final campaign rally in Pennsylvania last night.

Watch the two performances below:

She also gave a short speech endorsing Biden before the US election day on November 3.

“Cast a vote for your country and be willing to do whatever it takes to stand up for what you believe in,” she said.

“This is your vote – and guess what, we need all of you to vote.”

Gaga also addressed Biden’s current lead over Donald Trump in the polls, encouraging attendees not to “sit back” and to cast their vote tomorrow if they haven’t done so yet.

“I know you’ve seen the polls – the record number of early and mail-in votes – it’s tempting to feel confident and comfortable and sit back,” she said.

“But now is not a time to feel confident and sit back. Right now is time for action, it’s time to muster all of our action, every ounce of us, every ounce of hope and optimism and enthusiasm. Every ounce of fear and frustration and discouragement. Now is a time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does.”

Yesterday, Donald Trump criticised a number of stars including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jay-Z for supporting the Democratic Party over the last four years.

“Now he’s got Lady Gaga,” he said. “I could tell you plenty of stories – I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga, I know a lot of stories. Lady Gaga.”

Trump also called out Jon Bon Jovi, saying: “Every time he sees me, he kisses my ass. ‘Oh, Mr President’. He’ll get something out of it just like everyone is.”