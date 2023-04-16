Watch Lana Del Rey debut ‘Margaret’ live with Jack Antonoff at Bleachers show

Lana Del Rey joined Jack Antonoff last night (April 15) to perform her ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ collaboration ‘Margaret’ for the first time.

The singer-songwriter joined the Bleachers frontman onstage for their High Water Festival show at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.

While the rest of the band watched on Del Rey and Antonoff swapped vocals on the track, while the latter strummed an acoustic guitar. You can listen to it below.

The collaboration with Bleachers is about Antonoff’s fiancée, the actor Margaret Qualley, Del Rey previously revealed.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I want to write a song for him.’ It lands right in the middle of the album. It’s funny, this album felt totally effortless. When I did Norman Fucking Rockwell! it was about world-building, whereas this was straight vibing,” she said of the track.

Reviewing her recent album, NME awarded the record four stars and wrote: “As she steps into new lyrical territory here, so too does Lana enter new sonic worlds. Her ninth album merges the soulful, classic, timeless sounds of a singer-songwriter from a distant time and the vocal melodies and techniques of an old Hollywood starlet (it’s not hard to imagine the likes of Audrey Hepburn singing parts on songs like ‘Sweet’) with trap beats, speaker-wobbling bass and spoken word tracks edited with a sense of Warholian spirit.”

Del Rey also recently matched the Arctic Monkeys, Blur and Radiohead on the list of acts with the most UK Number One records to their name.

She previously hit the top spot with ‘Born To Die’ (2012), ‘Ultraviolence’ (2014), ‘Lust For Life’ (2017), ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ (2019) and ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ (2021).

Meanwhile, Del Rey recently said it was “unfathomable” to her that she is headlining the Other Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The singer-songwriter was recently announced as part of the first wave of acts for this summer’s Worthy Farm event, which will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

Elsewhere, Antonoff recently responded to rumours about a potential collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.