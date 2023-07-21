Watch Lana Del Rey work a shift at Waffle House

Footage has emerged of Lana Del Rey working a shift at a Waffle House in Alabama – watch below.

The singer-songwriter was spotted serving coffee at a branch of the US restaurant chain in Birmingham, AL this week. Video clips and photographs of Del Rey in her unexpected new role were subsequently shared online.

In one video, the star is seen handing a customer their beverage from behind the counter while wearing a blue Waffle House uniform and yellow name badge. She was also pictured posing with a fan and using a coffee machine.

It is currently unclear as to why Del Rey took on the ‘job’. Earlier this week, she was photographed with a fan at a local nail salon in Birmingham. Additionally, Del Rey has been spotted in Florence, AL which is approximately two hours away from Birmingham.

AL.COM has reported that it reached out to local recording venues FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound to check whether the singer had been working there on new music, but was told that she hadn’t.

Del Rey’s 2023 song ‘Paris, Texas’ includes the lyrics: “Then I went to see some friends of mine/ Down in Florence, Alabama.” The track appears on her ninth studio album, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’.

Del Rey recently headlined the final day of BST Hyde Park in London. In a five-star review of the show, NME said: “This is an exquisite performance that, like some other shows that have been held in Hyde Park over the years, should go down in history.

“At last, Lana Del Rey gets to have her moment, in full – and she does nothing but excel.”

The concert saw the star address being cut off at Glastonbury 2023 last month due to the festival’s strict curfew. “It’s worth it even if you get the power cut,” she told the crowd. “It’s worth it.”

In other news, Del Rey has revealed that she “seriously” considered quitting working in music after feeling like a failure.