Watch Latto call for abortion rights in Planned Parenthood video

Latto has teamed up with Planned Parenthood to make a public service announcement about abortion rights in the wake of Roe vs Wade.

The rapper, who has previously advocated for pro-choice, has urged viewers to join the fight for abortion rights and access after the US Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe vs Wade, allowing states to individually set their own laws on abortion.

“We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans: Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes,” Latto said in a statement.

“Because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination, these folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need. We all deserve to be safe and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies.”

She concluded: “As an artist, I want to use my platform to let these politicians know: my body is for no one to control but me.”

The Atlanta rapper was nominated for four awards at the MTV VMAs this weekend, including for the ‘Video For Good’ award for her new track ‘Pussy‘, a feminist anthem written response to the controversial overturning.

Earlier this summer Latto spoke to Billboard about how to take action following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“To be a woman in this industry is hard. And to be a woman right now in general is scary,” Latto said. “It’s a human right to control your own body. This is not just one person or group’s fight; we should all be shouting how unjust this is and supporting the right for someone to decide what happens to their body. I want to see men supporting by protesting alongside women and voting for candidates that push forward our right of choice.”

She added: “We will continue to fight the fight for what’s right. Do your research on candidates, their policies and what they stand for. Every election, local or national, counts. Tune into the debates, show up and vote, set reminders for your local elections, and let your friends know. I’ll do my part to use my platform to remind my fans in Atlanta when to turn out to vote. The time to act is now.”

A number of other figures from the world of entertainment have spoken out against the Supreme Court’s reversal including Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, Charli XCX, Maggie Rogers, Green Day, Finneas, Yungblud, Alicia Keys and others.

Madonna was among those who shared her thoughts about the overturning, saying that the decision has sent her into “deep despair”.