Watch Laura Marling’s stripped-back new video for ‘Fortune’

Laura Marling has shared a new stripped-back video for her track ‘Fortune’ – watch it below.

The track is lifted from Marling’s new album ‘Song For Our Daughter’, which this morning (July 23) became her fourth album to be nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Speaking of the Mercury nod, Marling says: “Releasing the record as the world turned itself upside down felt quite disconcerting. It still feels odd now, but in what has been such an unusual year, this comes as a nice surprise. Am also very pleased to be joining the ‘four timers’ club.”

Advertisement

The new ‘Fortune’ video is a simple lyric video of a live performance of the track complete with a floral background – watch it below.

Marling is joined by Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Charli XCX and more on the 2020 Mercury Prize shortlist.

Giving ‘Song For Our Daughter’ a five-star review, NME wrote: “Album seven is a piece of a person we are familiar with. It might be less folky than her previous work, more guided by vital words than percussive rhythm, but it still feels cohesive and like a safe haven. The album is a balm, Marling a lifeline – and a source of stability. We’re lucky to have her.”

Laura Marling recently played a livestreamed, ticketed gig from an empty Union Chapel in London for fans during lockdown. NME said that the event “took lockdown gigs to heavenly new heights,” adding: “More important than anything, though, the gig feels like an event, not an Instagram Live you tune into for five minutes before getting your ever-shortening attention span drawn away by something else.

Advertisement

“Actively putting money in the pockets of a working musician, it shows that live music can do better in the age of coronavirus – for fans, crew and musicians themselves.”