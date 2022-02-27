Watch LCD Soundsystem bring ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’ to ‘SNL’

LCD Soundsystem were the musical guests on last night’s (February 26) episode of Saturday Night Live – watch them play ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’ below.

The band last played the show in 2017, when they were promoting their last album, ‘American Dream’, and were joined by John Mulaney as host on the latest episode of the show.

For their performance, the band played two tracks from their 2005 self-titled debut album.

Watch the performances of ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’ below.

Elsewhere, LCD Soundsystem have announced a series of concert residencies in Philadelphia and Boston this spring.

The band will perform four shows at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia from March 28-31, followed by four shows at new Boston venue Roadrunner from April 3-5. The two sets of shows will mark the band’s first live dates of 2022.

In November 2021, LCD Soundsystem began their Brooklyn Steel residency, where the band were scheduled to play a run of 20 gigs in New York City.

The news arrived just a few months after frontman James Murphy said that the band were “on a full hiatus”.

Their first gig since 2018 took place November 23 and saw the band cover Joy Division’s ‘No Love Lost’ alongside tracks from across their back catalogue. However, the band were forced to cancel the last few dates of the residency due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

LCD Soundsystem had previously told fans they wouldn’t cancel the remaining shows on their residency after much debate between the band and their team. But they had conceded: “If enough people want to cancel, we’ll cancel the shows and refund everyone, putting you next in line as well.”

Before the gigs were cancelled, fans who didn’t feel safe attending still could get a refund for their tickets. Any possible rescheduled dates are yet to be confirmed.

Forthcoming episodes of SNL will see Rosalía appear as a guest on March 12, alongside host Zoe Kravitz, while Charli XCX will now appear on the March 5 edition of the show with Oscar Isaac on hosting duties.