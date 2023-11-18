Watch LCD Soundsystem perform ‘One Touch’ for the first time ever at New York residency

LCD Soundsystem have performed ‘One Touch’ live for the first time at their New York residency this week (November 16) – check out the moment below.

It was the band’s opening night at their 12-date New York City residency that will cover venues in three different boroughs: Brooklyn Steel from November 16 to 19, Manhattan’s Terminal 5 from November 28 to December 1 and Queens’ Knockdown Center from December 7 to December 10. Any remaining tickets for those shows are available here.

The band’s 60th appearance at Brooklyn Steel saw them do a mix of deep cuts, hits and a cover of Harry Nilsson’s ‘Jump Into The Fire’.

‘One Touch’ from ‘This is Happening’ received its live debut, delighting fans at the show. Check out some highlights from the gig and the full set list below:

LCD Soundsystem played:

‘Us v Them’

‘I Can Change’

‘Time To Get Away’

‘Other Voices’

‘You Wanted A Hit’

‘Tribulations’

‘Movement’

‘Tonite’

‘Yr City’s A Sucker’

‘New Body Rhumba’

‘Someone Great’

‘Losing My Edge’

‘Home’

First Encore:

‘Oh Baby’

‘Thrills’

‘Jump Into The Fire’

Second Encore:

‘One Touch’

‘New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down’

‘Dance Yrself Clean’

‘All My Friends’

LCD Soundsystem will round out 2023 with two end of year shows in San Francisco on December 30 and 31.

The band will play at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on both nights, with support coming from Peaches and 2ManyDJs. Tickets are available here.

Earlier this year, the New Yorkers joined IDLES on stage at the Bristol band’s Re:SET show in Chicago on June 25, providing backing for the last song of their set, ‘Rottweiler’.

“OK, I want to make this very clear. We are forever humbled and very grateful to share a stage with LCD Soundsystem,” said IDLES frontman Joe Talbot to the crowd while introducing the final track.

“I’m also humbled by the fact I get to sing an anti-fascist song to people with open minds and hearts. Thank you for welcoming us into your beautiful country. We’ll see you very soon.”

LCD Soundsystem went on to guest on IDLES’ recent single ‘Dancer’.

James Murphy also recently contributed vocals to ‘Los Angeles’, the lead single from the collaborative album of the same name by The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, Budgie of Siouxsie and the Banshees and producer Jacknife Lee.