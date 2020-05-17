Watch Leah Senior perform new song ‘Dreary Day’ live at home

Melbourne singer-songwriter Leah Senior has shared a video of her performing a currently unreleased track titled ‘Dreary Day’, live from her lounge room.

The lo-fi video was captured back in December of last year. It was recorded at a house show at Senior’s residence, where she performed alongside Tasmanian songwriter Howard Eynon and Traffik Island.

Watch Senior perform below:

While a studio version is yet to be released, ‘Dreary Day’ is taken from Senior’s forthcoming album ‘The Passing Scene’. Her third album is scheduled to hit shelves June 12 through Flightless. According to Senior, the record “journeys between wistful folk and more lighthearted whimsy.”

It’ll be her third consecutive album released through Flightless, which was originally founded by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard drummer Eric Moore to release the psych-rock collective’s own material. The Melbourne label released Senior’s debut album ‘Summer’s On The Ground’ (2015), along with its follow-up ‘Pretty Faces’ (2017).

Apart from ‘Dreary Day’, we’ve heard two other songs from ‘The Passing Scene’ thus far. Back in 2018, Senior released its lead single, ‘Graves’. Earlier this month – a year and a half later – Senior shared a new single from the record titled ‘Evergreen’, which she acknowledged marked a turn away from her “usual melancholic folk”.