Watch Lewis Capaldi cover Britney Spears’ ‘Everytime’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Lewis Capaldi covered Britney Spears‘ 2003 single ‘Everytime’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier today (September 26).

The track featured on Spears’ fourth studio album ‘In The Zone’ which also featured her huge hit ‘Toxic’.

Capadli was joined by a pianist and a string section for his take on the track, which you can view below.

The singer-songwriter also performed comeback single ‘Forget Me’, which recently went straight to Number One in the UK singles chart and came complete with a music video that recreates Wham!’s ‘Club Tropicana’ video shot-for-shot.

‘Forget Me’ is his first new original material since the release of the extended edition of his 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.

He recently said of the track: “It’s a wee bit more upbeat than my previous numbers, mostly because after touring the world, I noticed that my lesser known slower tracks were making some of the crowds look like they were about to fall asleep out of sheer boredom. However, this new one is sad AND fast, much like my love making. Not to worry, I’ve still got plenty of depressing ballads up my sleeve. More on that another time…”

His latest cover comes just days after Capaldi took on Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Driver’s License’ for Spotify Singles at Abbey Road.

In other news, the singer recently revealed in an Instagram Live broadcast that he had been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.