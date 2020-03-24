Watch Lewis Capaldi cover Noel Gallagher in new series ‘The Birthday Song’

Lewis Capaldi has covered Noel Gallagher in the first episode of a brand new series called ‘The Birthday Song’.

Launched by YouTube Originals, the new series sees stars covering the song that was Number One when they were born, as well as discovering more about their early life.

Noel Gallagher’s collaboration with Chemical Brothers, ‘Setting Sun’, was at the top of the charts when Capaldi was born on October 7, 1996. ‘The Birthday Song’ follows him into the studio in Helsinki to see him put his own spin on the track.

The episode also talks to his childhood friends, family, and school teachers about his life before he was famous. Watch it below now.

Capaldi also discussed his feud with Gallagher in the show, which saw the former Oasis star dub him “Chewbacca” and call Scotland a “third world country”. “I met him that night side of stage at Chemical Brothers and he said, ‘Keep up the good work’, which I thought was sarcastic,” Capaldi explained. “And the next day I walked out at TRNSMT Festival in Scotland wearing a Chewbacca mask and holding a Scotland flag.”

Meanwhile, Capaldi was one of a handful of artists who came under fire recently for continuing to hold large shows as concerns about coronavirus in the UK mounted. Hours after the final gig of his tour in Aberdeen on March 15, Scotland introduced a ban on gatherings over 500 people.

In a statement given to NME, a spokesperson for the star said: “The final show of Lewis’s UK arena tour in Aberdeen on Sunday March 15 went ahead in full compliance with the advisory document on mass gatherings issued by the Scottish government at 1pm on the same day.

“The document states that the advice applies from Monday March 16, and is ‘not expected to have a significant impact on the spread of COVID-19, and this is not its purpose,’ but that it aims ‘to relieve pressure on public services, including emergency services.’ Security, first aid, medical and welfare teams were paid for by the organisers as normal and the venue had additional signage in place to highlight best practice on hygiene during the event.”