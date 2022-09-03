Watch Liam Gallagher perform with surviving members of Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher kicked off the music at today’s (September 3) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert with the help of the surviving members of Foo Fighters.

The former Oasis frontman is part of a star-studded line-up at the gig, which is taking place at Wembley Stadium now.

Gallagher was the first act to take to the stage at the venue and kicked off the night of live music with two classic Oasis songs – ‘Rock’n’Roll Star’ and ‘Live Forever’. For both performances, he was backed by Dave Grohl on drums, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett on guitar, and Nate Mendel on bass.

“Taylor fucking Hawkins!” Gallagher exclaimed during ‘Rock’n’Roll Star’. Watch footage of the moment around the -3.04.00 mark below now.

The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert is available to livestream on MTV’s YouTube channel globally and Paramount+ in the US. A second tribute show will take place at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27.

Grohl and Hawkins’ Foo Fighter bandmates opened the concert today with an emotional speech that paid tribute to their late drummer. “For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile, or laugh, or dance, or sing like he could,” the frontman said.

“And for those of you who admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing so, tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person.”

Comedian Dave Chappelle also recalled spending time with the rock star and his son in New York. “I’ve seen Taylor be a rock star many nights but it was my first time seeing him be a dad, and what a cool fucking dad,” he said. “Taylor Hawkins is a legend of a man, he’s a legend of a musician and he’s a legend of a father.”

Hawkins, who drummed with Foo Fighters from 1997 alongside performing in bands like Chevy Metal and Taylor Hawkins And The Coattail Riders, died in March 2022. He was 50 years old.