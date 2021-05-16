Watch Lime Cordiale and Miiesha cover ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’

Lime Cordiale and Miiesha have performed a cover of ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ for ABC music TV series The Set.

The cover stays fairly loyal to Toploader’s version of the song, which was released in 2000, roughly three decades after the original version from King Harvest.

Listen to the cover below:

Advertisement

The performance follows the release of Miiesha’s latest single, ‘Damaged’, which arrived last Friday (May 14). The single was produced by 6LACK collaborator LUCIANBLOMKAMP, and the music video, directed by Joey Hunter, stars members of Miiesha’s family.

The single marked Miiesha’s first release since her debut album, ‘Nyaaringu’, which topped NME‘s list of the best Australian albums of 2020.

Lime Cordiale also released an album, ’14 Steps To A Better You’, last year. The record was given four stars from NME upon its release, writing “the Leimbach brothers turn out a more refined record that shows they’re ready for more”. The band will be touring the album nationally from October.

Advertisement

Last weekend’s episode of The Set saw Hiatus Kaiyote and Emma Donovan cover Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’. Previous episodes have included a cover of ‘Psycho Killer’ by Genesis Owusu and The Chats, and Missy Higgins and Birdz taking on Destiny Child’s ‘Survivor’.