Watch Limp Bizkit headline their largest UK set to date at Gunnersbury Park

Limp Bizkit played their biggest UK headline gig to date in London last night (August 13). Check out fan-captured footage and the full setlist below.

The Nu-metal icons – comprised of Fred Durst, Wes Borland, Sam Rivers, John Otto and DJ Lethal – took to the stage last night at a huge outdoor show in the UK’s capital and aired some classics in what was their biggest headline slot to date.

Held at Gunnersbury Park and preceded by sets from Pendulum, KennyHoopla and more, the gig came 23 years after their third album, ‘Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water’ was released and made them one of the most famous bands in the world.

Advertisement

It also arrives just a year after Netflix’s hit documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock 99 – a three-part docuseries that captured the carnage of the US festival, and brought attention back to their mammoth set at the event.

To kick off their set, which was just shy of an hour and a half long, the band broke out renditions of ‘Show Me What You Got’ and ‘9 Teen 90 Nine’ from their hit second studio album, ‘Significant Other’, followed by a rendition of their 2000 hit ‘Hot Dog’.

Numerous fan-favourites also made the 14-song setlist, including ‘Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)’, ‘Nookie’ and ‘Break Stuff’, as well as a performance of ‘Dad Vibes’, a track from their latest LP ‘Still Sucks’.

Other highlights included their famous cover of The Who’s 1971 classic ‘Behind Blue Eyes’ and George Michael hit ‘Faith’ – which featured in the setlist shortly after the release of the Wham! documentary on Netflix earlier this summer. Check out the full setlist and footage of the set below.

Advertisement

Limp Bizkit’s setlist was:

1 .’Show Me What You Got’

2. ‘9 Teen 90 Nine’

3. ‘Hot Dog’

4. ‘My Generation’

5. ‘Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)’

6. ‘Gold Cobra’

7. ‘Dad Vibes’

8. ‘My Way’

9. ‘Take a Look Around’

10. ‘Nookie’

11. ‘Boiler’

12. ‘Behind Blue Eyes’ (The Who cover)

13. ‘Faith’ (George Michael cover)

14. ‘Break Stuff’

In other Limp Bizkit news, earlier this year Fred Durst and co. were joined on stage by YungBlud for a performance of ‘Break Stuff’.

The moment took place during the band’s slot at the German festival Rock Im Park on June 4, and fan-shared footage of the moment showed the Doncaster singer-songwriter – real name Dominic Harrison – energetically screaming along to the hit with the Limp Bizkit frontman.

Other artists lined up to play the summer series at Gunnersbury Park include Boygenius, who will play one of their first UK gigs at the venue alongside MUNA and Ethel Cain next weekend (August 20).