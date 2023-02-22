Watch Little Simz’ stunning ‘Heart On Fire’ performance on ‘Colbert’

Little Simz performed her track ‘Heart On Fire’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week.

The rapper appeared as the musical guest on the US chat show on Monday night (February 20) where she gave the ‘No Thank You’ song a special live outing.

Simz, who began the performance sitting in a throne and looking into a mirror, was assisted by the Harlem Gospel Choir, B String Quartet, and members of the Late Show Band.

Advertisement

You can tune in here:

It comes after Simz was praised for delivering a “breathtaking” rendition of ‘Heart On Fire’ at the 2023 BAFTAs in London.

Simz released ‘No Thank You’, her fifth studio album, last December. In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “The case for Simz to be recognised as a true modern great has only been strengthened with this release.”

The artist also shared an accompanying short film, which was soundtracked by the songs ‘X’, ‘Silhouette’, ‘Sideways’, ‘Broken’ and ‘Heart On Fire’.

Meanwhile, the 2022 MOBO Awards saw Simz take home the Album Of The Year trophy for her 2021 LP ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’. She was the joint winner of that category alongside Knucks (‘Alpha Place’).

Advertisement

This summer will see Little Simz perform at Boardmasters 2023 in Cornwall and Parklife in Manchester.