Watch Little Simz’s arresting ‘NO THANK YOU’ short film

Little Simz has unveiled a short film featuring five of the songs from her new album ‘NO THANK YOU’.

The ten-minute short film, directed by Gabriel Moses, features the songs in order, ‘X’, ‘Silhouette’, ‘Sideways’, ‘Broken’ and ‘Heart On Fire’, combined with visuals that present the rapper as a giant presiding over a flock and delivering her lines before a crowd of wealthy observers.

You can watch the short film below:

Simz previously released a short film to accompany her song ‘I Love You, I Hate You’, which told “a story of abandonment”.

‘NO THANK YOU’ dropped on Monday (December 12) just under a week after it was initially announced. The follow-up to her Mercury-winning album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ was once again produced by her frequent collaborator Inflo, also a member of the mysterious collective SAULT.

In a four-star review of ‘NO THANK YOU’, NME wrote: “Simz’s storytelling is deft and full of range, gliding between generational trauma (‘Broken’) and faith and the grind (‘Who Even Cares’) with ease. The album’s sonic palette, meanwhile, takes on a mellower and less grandiose tone, with Inflo – the producer behind her last two records and the mysterious musical project Sault – and collaborator Cleo Sol bringing a warm, homely base for Simz to nestle in.”

Simz also walked away with the prize for Best Album at last month’s MOBO Awards, which she shared with Knucks.