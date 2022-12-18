Watch Lizzo bring ‘Someday At Christmas’ and ‘Break Up Twice’ to ‘SNL’

Lizzo was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend (December 17) – watch her play ‘Break Up Twice’ and Stevie Wonder‘s festive tune ‘Someday At Christmas’ below.

The episode was hosted by Elvis star Austin Butler, and it marked long-time cast member Cecily Strong’s last episode on the show.

For her performance, Lizzo covered Stevie Wonder’s holiday classic ‘Someday At Christmas’, which was originally released as part of a covers compilation for Amazon Music. Other covers on that particular release included Maisie Peters and Sam Ryder taking on ‘Together This Christmas’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ respectively.

For her main performance, Lizzo shared a version of ‘Break Up Twice’, a single from her recent album ‘Special’.

Watch both performances below.

Lizzo was brought in to replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who had to pull out due to guitarist Nick Zinner’s ongoing recovery from pneumonia.

Last month, Lizzo shared a new HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo. The film explores her journey from childhood to her breakthrough as an artist.

The film’s trailer shows footage of the singer during her formative years in which she explains that she didn’t feel confident enough to think one day she could be performing songs on a stage for thousands of people.

She also says that she felt like giving up several times, and her music came very close to not being a thing after she saw door after door get slammed in her face.

Meanwhile, the singer will head out on a UK and European tour in February 2023 – you can see her upcoming tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

February 2023

17 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

18 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

20 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

23 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

24 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

27 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

28 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

March 2023

2 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

3 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

5 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

8 – OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

9 – Utilitia Arena, Birmingham

11 – AO Arena, Manchester

13 – 3Arena, Dublin

15 – The O2, London