Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own.

Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.

Riffing on the song’s hook of “I think you’d better call Tyrone”, Lizzo added in a nod to actor Chris Evans. This was done in reference to her joking on TikTok earlier this year that she was pregnant with his child. She also expressed interest in co-starring alongside him in the forthcoming remake of The Bodyguard.

“Maybe I should call Chris Evans,” she sings, with the crowd cheering in response. “Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my oven.”

View footage of the performance captured by writer Tim Chan below.

Lizzo followed by asking, “Maybe I should call Drake?” She turned to her guitarist, who nodded at this as the two exchanged a laugh. This was done in reference to a lyric from her Cardi B collaboration ‘Rumors’, which was released in August and features the line “No, I ain’t fuck Drake yet.”

Lizzo later retweeted the footage captured by Chan, writing “WHY AM I THIS WAYYYYYY”

WHY AM I THIS WAYYYYYY 😩 https://t.co/QGXv8EZsop — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) December 5, 2021

Other songs that Lizzo has covered this year include Chaka Khan‘s ‘I’m Every Woman’ and ‘Respect’, as made famous by the late Aretha Franklin.