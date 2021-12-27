Watch Lizzo give a karaoke performance of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’

Lizzo has shared how she celebrated this Christmas, which apparently included hosting a karaoke night for her loved ones where she performed Eminem‘s hit ‘Lose Yourself’.

Sharing a carousel of images and videos from her holiday celebrations yesterday (December 26), the singer appeared to host a karaoke night with a giant screen, where she delivered her rendition of Eminem’s 2002 Oscar-winning classic.

In addition, she also shared a snippet of herself performing Nat King Cole’s holiday staple ‘The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)’. Watch both clips below.

Outside of karaoke, Lizzo has been delivering a slew of covers throughout recent months. Earlier this year, she put a twist on BTS‘ mega-hit ‘Butter’, whom she later called her “besties” after they all attended Harry Styles‘ Los Angeles concert.

Earlier this month, she covered Erykah Badu‘s ‘Tyrone’ with lyric changes to reference Chris Evans and Drake, the latter being a reference to a lyric in her only single of 2021, ‘Rumors’, alongside Cardi B.

Other songs that Lizzo has covered this year include Chaka Khan‘s ‘I’m Every Woman’ and ‘Respect’, as made famous by the late Aretha Franklin.