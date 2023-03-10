Watch Lizzo help couple get engaged at Glasgow show

Lizzo helped a couple get engaged during her show in Glasgow on Wednesday night (March 8).

Performing to a sold-out crowd at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Lizzo spotted a member of the audience holding their phone up with the message: “Ask my brother’s boyfriend to marry him.”

She was then handed a phone that had Ryan, one half of the couple, on FaceTime, who Lizzo branded as “the chillest person in the world,” before telling him that his boyfriend, Grant, had a question for him.

Advertisement

The crowd cheered as Grant was handed the mic and he said: “Will you marry me?” before adding, “For the love of god, just say yes!”

Lizzo turned back to Ryan to ask: “What do you say?” to which he nodded, as the audience applauded with screams of joy.

See fan shot footage of the moment below.

Waaaah congratulations Grant! The most amazing moment with @lizzo helping him get engaged live @OVOHydro 😭 pic.twitter.com/cYd7b79lXo — Laura Boyd (@STVLaura) March 8, 2023

It turned out to be an extra special gig at the Hydro in Glasgow last night – when @lizzo helped a fan pop the question 🎉 #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/hMDEMnYJWO — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

Lizzo’s Glasgow show was the opening date of the UK leg of the ‘Special’ tour. Last night (March 9), the singer played Birmingham’s Utilitia Arena and she is due to play Manchester AO Arena tomorrow (March 11), before heading to Dublin. She plays two dates at London’s O2 Arena on 15 and 16 March.

Last month, at her show in Hamburg, Lizzo sang an impromptu a capella rendition of Rammstein‘s ‘Du Hast’.

Lizzo had explained that she’d recently learned the German word ‘oma’ (which means ‘granny’), which she repeated numerous times to the crowd before abruptly bursting into ‘Du Hast’ to laughs from the crowd.

She occasionally paused singing to once again say ‘Oma!’ before singing the riff. “Oh Hamburg, I’m having fun, bitch!” she exclaimed.

In other news, Lizzo took to Twitter this week to call out the “complicit silence” against several ideals including transphobia, racism and fatphobia.

“Transphobia is lookin real rooted in racism right about now…” she began, before following up with a separate tweet explaining: “I’ve never heard a person say why they’re racist… Or fatphobic… I’ve never heard a reason why someone is transphobic… I think if we knew ‘why’ these people felt this way there would way less support for these ideals. Because the ‘why’ is more insidious than we realize.”

Lizzo concluded, writing on Twitter: “Don’t get it twisted — I don’t care why people are bigoted. That’s a waste of my imagination. I feel like there’s a lot of complicit silence and apathetic participation going on that wouldn’t fly if people knew more.”