Watch London Grammar cover The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’

London Grammar have delivered their interpretation of The Weeknd‘s hit track ‘Blinding Lights’ in a live performance.

The track was performed for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series, and features the band putting their signature spin on the song. Watch London Grammar cover ‘Blinding Lights’ below:

London Grammar recently returned with ‘Baby It’s You’, their first track since the release of their 2017 album, ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’. NME gave the album a four-star review upon its release, saying “there’s a refreshing amount of stylistic variation compared to the band’s two-million-selling 2014 debut ‘If You Wait’”.

Last year, London Grammar also collaborated with Flume on his track, ‘Let You Know’.

“Working with [Flume] was an honour because he pushes the boundaries of electronic music like nobody else. He’s the kind of electronic artist who will be around forever. I love our song we did together,” frontwoman Hannah Reid said at the time.

‘Blinding Lights’ is lifted from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album, ‘After Hours’. NME gave the record four stars, labelling it as an album that “splits the difference between his hedonistic and reflective personas”.