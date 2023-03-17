Watch Lorde and MUNA perform ‘Kind Of Girl’ together in Adelaide

Lorde was joined by MUNA on stage in Adelaide this week to cover the latter’s track ‘Kind Of Girl’ – see footage of the performance below.

MUNA are supporting Lorde on the current Australian leg of her rescheduled ‘Solar Power’ tour, and their final show with the singer took place in Adelaide on Thursday (March 15).

“It’s sort of a special night,” Lorde told the crowd during her set, then welcoming MUNA to the stage and saying: “Can you believe this incredible band?”

She added: “This is one of my favourite songs of theirs, and I do get choked up, so, if I do, don’t blame me.”

Reflecting on the experience on Twitter, MUNA wrote: “so thankful to @lorde and her wonderful band and team for bringing us on this aussie leg of tour.

“has been a pleasure to watch them perform and a total honor to sing kind of girl with her during her set last night. very grateful for this life as always.”

During the current tour, Lorde provided an update on her upcoming fourth studio album, saying she “feel[s] excited about what’s coming”.

The artist spoke of the project during an interview with Ensemble, revealing that she has completed “a big chunk of work before I actually start writing music”, including research and “writ[ing] a lot down”. She continued: “​​It has taken me quite a while [to start working on the album]. I mean, I do just take a long time.”

“It’s been super exciting and I feel excited about what’s coming,” she added. Lorde revealed that the as-yet-untitled album will arrive sooner than it took for her to release ‘Solar Power’ – which came four years after ‘Melodrama’ – saying, “It’s always my intention to move as quickly as I fucking can. I don’t want to wait, so take from that what you will.”

Lorde previously teased the contents of a ‘Solar Power’ follow-up last June, telling audiences at a London show that she was “getting nearer” to writing and releasing nothing but “bangers”. Months later, she told fans that she “kept working pretty much since tour ended, spending long days in a dark room”.

Both Lorde and MUNA have recently announced new UK gigs for this summer, with the former headlining Cornwall’s Boardmasters alongside Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine, while MUNA will support boygenius – the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – on the London date of their first ever UK tour.