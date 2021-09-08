Watch Lorde cover Britney Spears’ song ‘Break The Ice’

Lorde has covered Britney Spears’ 2007 track ‘Break The Ice’ for a new performance video – check out her cover below.

The New Zealand artist has covered Spears’ song, which originally featured on the latter’s 2007 album ‘Blackout’, in addition to a new live rendition of her own track ‘Fallen Fruit’.

Performing the two tracks for Vogue, Lorde’s Alfred Marroquin-directed live performance sees her singing in the grounds of the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx.

Watch Lorde’s stripped-back performance of ‘Break The Ice’ and ‘Fallen Fruit’ below.

Speaking to NME for her recent Big Read cover story Lorde discussed the influence that Robyn has had on her career.

Robyn contributed a spoken-word verse to ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, which features on Lorde’s new album ‘Solar Power’.

“I think there’s just so much room in Robyn’s world for being a hot mess or being this sort of ball of emotions shooting out in every direction,” Lorde told NME.

“I think about a song like ‘Call Your Girlfriend’ – she’s not in a traditional hero’s role; she’s telling someone to break up with their girlfriend so they can be with her. But she’s also having a huge amount of empathy for that other woman – that is some really big, complex adult shit to be tackling in a dancefloor banger!”

Lorde was set to perform live at this weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards but her performance was cancelled last week due to “a change in production elements”.