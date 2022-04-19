Watch Lorde cover Rosalía’s ‘HENTAI’ during her New York show

Lorde covered Rosalía‘s track ‘HENTAI’ during her gig in New York City last night (April 18) – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The New Zealand artist is currently on the North American leg of her ‘Solar Power’ world tour, which is running in support of her 2021-released third studio album of the same name.

During her show at Radio City Music Hall in New York last night, Lorde performed a rendition of Rosalía’s ‘HENTAI’, which features on the latter’s new record ‘Motomami’.

Responding to the cover, Rosalía shared footage of Lorde’s ‘HENTAI’ performance on her Instagram Stories this afternoon (April 19) and wrote: “Lorde que bonita” [how beautiful].

You can watch fan-shot footage of Lorde’s cover of the track below:

Writing to fans in her newsletter last month, Lorde revealed that she had been listening to ‘Motomami’ on repeat since its March release.

“I’ve listened to the Rosalía album every day since it came out, fuck, it’s so good,” she wrote. “I gagged when I heard that interpolation of ‘Archangel’, ‘Hentai’ is genius, ‘Sakura’…

“Projects like this remind me why I live for pop music — at its best, there’s nothing better.”

Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ tour will visit the UK and Ireland in May and June, and tickets can be found here. She’ll also perform at Glastonbury Festival this summer.

Rosalía, meanwhile, announced details of her ‘Motomami World Tour’ yesterday, which includes a date at London’s The O2 in December (tickets can be bought here).