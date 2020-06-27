Watch Mac DeMarco debut new song ‘Fooled By Love’ on ‘Colbert’

Mac DeMarco has debuted a new song, entitled ‘Fooled By Love’, for a remote performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Colbert has taken a two week hiatus, but the late show continues to share remote performances from musical guests as part of the #PlayAtHome series. DeMarco’s performance features the show’s bandleader Jon Batiste on piano, as he plays poolside while a mannequin pig head rotates beside him. Watch it below:

DeMarco released his last studio album ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’ in 2019. In a four-star review upon its release, NME said the album sees the “slacker hero slows things down… finding catharsis in gentle instrumentation and thoughtful lyrics”.

DeMarco is set to share ‘Here Comes the Cowboy Demos’ and ‘Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos’ on August 28 via Mac’s Record Label as Record Store Day exclusives. He recently featured on Nick Hakim’s new single, ‘Crumpy’.

In late March, the engimatic singer-songwriter launched a surreal web series, entitled Eternal Family. The project was designed as part of a larger “artist-run membership experience and a place to try out new ideas”.