Watch Machine Gun Kelly and Willow transform a field trip in ‘Emo Girl’ video

Machine Gun Kelly and Willow have shared a video for their new collaboration, ‘Emo Girl’ – you can watch it below.

The track is the latest preview from Kelly’s forthcoming new album, ‘Mainstream Sellout’, which is set for release on March 25 and was previously titled ‘Born With Horns’.

In the new video, Travis Barker – who has produced Kelly’s upcoming new album – stars as a tour guide for a group of young kids on a field trip to a museum. Once inside, the visiting students find themselves watching MGK and Willow perform via a number of screens dotted around the building.

Advertisement

“I fell in love with an emo girl/ I’m in love with an emo girl/ I fell in love with an emo girl/ All I want is an emo girl,” the pair sing on the song’s energetic chorus.

As the clip comes to close, both the kids and Barker find they’ve morphed into emo rockers after absorbing the electric energy put out by the pair.

You can watch the Drew Kirsch-directed video for ‘Emo Girl’ below:

‘Emo Girl’ marks Kelly’s first new single of 2022, and follows on from his August single ‘Papercuts’. He also featured on iann dior’s ‘Thought It Was’ with Travis Barker last month.

This week he also shared a snippet of new music from his forthcoming LP while also unveiling the guitar he’s going to be using for his new era.

Advertisement

The rapper/rocker recently shared a clip of himself telling Barker, who is producing his new album, that he had decided to change the title of his forthcoming record from ‘Born With Horns’ to ‘Mainstream Sellout’.

The two artists previously got matching ‘Born With Horns’ tattoos to celebrate their work on the album.

Willow, meanwhile, could be in line for a collaboration with rising UK artist PinkPantheress after the latter hinted that the pair have been working together.