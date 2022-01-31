Watch Machine Gun Kelly confess new album title change to Travis Barker

Machine Gun Kelly has changed the name of his forthcoming new album just months after he got a matching tattoo with Travis Barker of the original LP’s title.

Back in August, the rapper/rocker shared a video of himself and Barker, the album’s executive producer, both brandishing new tattoos of the title ‘Born With Horns’.

“‘Born With Horns’ the album. we’re back for round two…” Kelly captioned the short clip, at the time.

Advertisement

Now, the pair have appeared in a new TikTok video in which MGK confesses to Barker that he’s now changed the album title to ‘Mainstream Sellout’.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ is set to be “more guitar-heavy” and lyrically “deeper”, MGK said last year.

“It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he added. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets’, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

The album’s first single ‘Papercuts’ – which arrived in August 2021 – continued the pop-punk sound of ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Yesterday (January 30), he teased an upcoming collaboration with Willow, sharing a clip of a track called ‘Cherry Red Lipstick’.

Advertisement

The musician had already revealed that he had worked with Willow previously, but had said that the song they had worked on together was called ‘Emo Prom’.

It’s unclear whether the Willow collaboration will feature on MGK’s new record.

Meanwhile, Kelly recently teamed up with Barker on iann dior’s new single ‘thought it was’, which appears on the rising artist’s recently-released third studio album, ‘On To Better Things’. The three musicians previously worked together on the 2020 single ‘Sick And Tired’, as well as ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.