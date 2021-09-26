Machine Gun Kelly got into a physical confrontation with fan at Louder Than Life festival this weekend – see footage from the incident below.

The rapper turned pop punker headlined the Louisville, Kentucky festival yesterday (September 25), however footage from the metal-leaning event appears to show that not everyone was happy with his top billing, with some of the crowd booing and flipping him off.

Elsewhere during his performance, MGK was confronted by two fans who jumped the front barricade after he made his way down to the photo pit. Footage shows Kellz throw a punch at a man in a great t-shirt as security gets in between them, although it’s not clear as to whether it landed.

It’s not clear as to why the incident occurred, but it comes after Machine Gun Kelly’s recent feud with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor. Slipknot weren’t on the bill, however many of bands on the Saturday line-up shared fans with the masked metal act.

MGK dissed Taylor at Riot Fest in Chicago last weekend seemingly in response to comments the Slipknot singer made in an interview with Cutter’s Rockcast – even though he didn’t name MGK directly.

“I hate all new rock for the most part,” Taylor said during the chat. “I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story.”

Kelly hit back at Riot Fest, telling the crowd: “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.” His comments came right before launching into ‘Tickets To My Downfall‘ track ‘Jawbreaker’.

You can see footage from Machine Gun Kelly’s Louder Than Life set below:

Machine Gun Kelly also hit back at his critics more widely back in August after he released rock single, ‘Parachutes’.

In a message posted on both Instagram and TikTok, Machine Gun Kelly said: ​“Me: Drops a rock song. ​‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t rap anymore!’ ​Me: Drops a rap song.” ​‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t do rock anymore!’

​“Shut the fuck up, god damn! I’m not fucking dying tomorrow; I just drop music!”

Earlier this month, MGK got into further bother after footage emerged of him and UFC fighter Conor McGregor having a fight on the red carpet at the MTV VMA awards.

The ‘Rap Devil’ rapper won in the only category he was nominated for at this year’s VMAs, taking home the Best Alternative award for his Blackbear collaboration ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’.