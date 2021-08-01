Watch Machine Gun Kelly perform surprise set at Lollapalooza

Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans with a last-minute set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza yesterday (July 31) – you can watch footage below.

At around 5pm local time on the third day of the festival, fans at Grant Park were informed that MGK would be stopping by to deliver an “intimate” performance.

An hour later, Kellz (real name Colson Baker) took to the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions side stage to perform to a crowd “20 times” what the space allowed for, according to Billboard.

The rap rocker opened his eight-track set with ‘Kiss Kiss’, taken from his recent pop punk album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, and then he delivered a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’. After that, Machine Gun Kelly ran through a bunch of other cuts from his latest album, including ‘Bloody Valentine’ and ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’.

See footage and pictures from MGK’s Lollapalooza set below, including clips of him hyping the crowd while dangling upside down from the stage rafters.

SURPRISE set from @machinegunkelly at the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Stage. WOW. 🔥🔥🔥 Photos by @frankievergara_. pic.twitter.com/Ztrygy3gQy — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

See Machine Gun Kelly’s Lollapalooza setlist below:

‘Kiss Kiss’

‘Misery Business’ (Paramore cover)

‘Drunk Face’

‘My Ex’s Best Friend’

‘I Think I’m OKAY’

‘Forget Me Too’

‘Bloody Valentine’

‘All I Know’

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly has confirmed that he’s got some new music on the way set to arrive sometime this month.

Speaking during an Instagram Live in July, the rapper updated fans on what he’s been up to, including the recording of a follow-up to his 2020 album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

“I’ve been filming a movie this month and getting ready for the next album rollout and this tour,” he said, referring to his upcoming US tour which kicks off on September 9 in Minneapolis.

“I’m excited for the album; you know, me and Travis, we got back in [the studio] and everything’s just falling into place and I feel really happy with everything.”

The 30-minute chat also featured MGK talking about buying a giant bunny rabbit with girlfriend Megan Fox, and asking fans for name ideas. Settling on the name “Toast”, he later added before leaving the livestream: “New music, August. I’ll let you guys know about the bunny.”