Machine Gun Kelly has shared a video for new song ‘Bloody Valentine’ – you can watch it below.

The single is the first to be officially lifted from the rapper’s forthcoming album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’. The album, Kelly’s fifth, is due out later this year.

Yesterday (May 20), MGK shared the song’s video, which stars Transformers actress Megan Fox as the rapper’s love interest, after it made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the Viacom billboard in New York’s Times Square.

Advertisement

Watch the new video below:

‘Bloody Valentine’ was produced by frequent collaborator and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Most recently, the pair teamed up for a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business.’

In the run-up to the release of MGK’s new album, he put together a Spotify playlist with a variety of songs that have inspired him throughout the making of ‘Tickets To My Downfall’. Listen to it here.

Last month, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he first met Twenty One Pilots while he was “peeing in a trash can” at one of his shows.

The Ohio rapper – real name Colson Baker – was in discussion with Chris Webby and Pete Davidson on a recent live-streamed show in celebration of 4/20 when he recounted the bizarre moment.

Advertisement

Davidson told his fellow guests at one point in the chat that Action Bronson has been known to urinate while performing, leading MGK to admit that he’d also “definitely pulled that off” in the past.