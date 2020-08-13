Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s new video for pop-punk smash ‘Concert For Aliens’

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a new video for his recent single ‘Concert For Aliens’ – you can watch it below.

Set to land on his upcoming new album, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, the track, which features Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, was first released last week with an animated lyric video.

Now arriving with a colourful new video, the Mod Sun-directed clip sees Machine Gun Kelly appear as the host of a zany game show that gets invaded by aliens.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the video, Kelz introduces his “Sea-men”, dons a hospital gown, and gets kidnapped by an evil version of himself. Barker also appears behind the drums throughout the video.

The new song follows the release of ‘Bloody Valentine’, MGK’s most recent single. The song’s video features a cameo from Transformers actress Megan Fox.

Last month it was revealed that Machine Gun Kelly has only just worked out what the title of Blink-182‘s ‘Take Off Your Pants And Jacket’ album means.

The rapper, who is a longtime friend of the band’s drummer Travis Barker, had no idea that the title of the 2001 LP, which features the singles ‘The Rock Show’, ‘First Date’, and ‘Stay Together For The Kids’, is a pun on male masturbation (“Take off your pants and jack it”).

Meanwhile, Travis Barker has shared news of a new Blink-182 song and has updated fans on the status of the band’s forthcoming EP.

Advertisement

Speaking in a new interview, Barker revealed that he hopes the band’s long-awaited EP, which Mark Hoppus said last year would feature Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams, will “be out by the end of summer.”

He also said the band would be releasing a new song called ‘Quarantine’ ahead of the EP’s release. “There’s a song called ‘Quarantine’ that’s gonna come out really, really soon,” he told MTV. “It’ll be a Blink favourite. It’ll be like all our fan favourites. It’s incredible.”