Watch Madonna perform ‘Express Yourself’ for first time on ‘Celebration Tour’

Madonna revived her 1989 single ‘Express Yourself’ during a live show on her ‘Celebration Tour’ earlier this week – check out the footage below.

The Queen Of Pop is currently out on the North American leg of the career-spanning 40th anniversary run of dates, which is due to conclude in April.

During her concert at the TD Garden arena in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday (January 8), Madge treated the crowd to an acoustic rendition of ‘Express Yourself’ as part of the gig’s fifth act.

To introduce the song, Madonna held up a bottle of beer and told the audience that she was “starting out 2024 with gratitude and appreciation” before taking a sip and picking up her guitar.

The pop icon went on to thank her “beautiful, talented, intelligent [and] opinionated children” who have joined her at the ‘Celebration Tour’ shows.

“I’m very grateful because while they may need me as a mother, I must admit that I need them,” she continued. “And I need you, and we need each other. ‘Cause family isn’t just what you’re born into. Family is the family that you create.”

Following the speech, Madonna sang a verse from ‘This Little Light of Mine’ before delivering a stripped-back rendition of ‘Express Yourself’ from her fourth studio album ‘Like A Prayer’. It marked the first appearance of the song on the tour.

Tune in here:

Back in November, it was reported that Madonna would be topping the bill at Glastonbury 2024 alongside Dua Lipa and Coldplay. Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis, however, subsequently said the rumours about the confirmed headliners were “untrue”.

The speculation around Madge’s potential appearance on Worthy Farm came after Eavis shared an image from a ‘Celebration Tour’ concert in London. The star is available in June as it stands, with her run of North American dates scheduled to end in the spring.

In other news, fans recently defended Madonna from “ageist” trolls who incorrectly mocked her for using a support beam at a live show.

In a five-star review of one of the singer’s ‘Celebration Tour’ gigs in London last October, NME wrote: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye.

“That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”