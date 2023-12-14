Watch Madonna play ‘I Love New York’ for the first time in 15 years as she kicks off US leg of ‘Celebration’ tour

Madonna played ‘I Love New York’ for the first time in 15 years as she kicked off the US leg of her ‘Celebration’ tour in the city.

Unlike the electro version of track, which featured on her 2005 album ‘Confessions On A Dancefloor’, the Queen of Pop’s version at the Barclays Center last night (December 13) saw her perform a guitar driven version of the song. You can view footage below.

Paying tribute to the city where she started her career she told the crowd: “It’s so great to be home… I mean that in a way that only New Yorkers know.

“New Yorkers can identify with just-not-giving-a-fuck motherfuckers. We do shit our way. New York is not for little pussies who sleep.”

Similarly to her UK and European tour, Madonna played a host of hits from her back catalogue including ‘Into The Groove’, ‘Like A Prayer’, ‘Hung Up’, ‘Vogue’ and ‘Ray Of Light’ before wrapping up the show with ‘Celebration’.

Reviewing her tour’s opening show at The O2 in London, NME awarded it five stars and said: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye. That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”

During her final night of European tour at the venue, Madonna invited Stella McCartney up on stage during ‘Vogue’.

Madonna’s New York setlist was:

‘Nothing Really Matters’

‘Everybody’

‘Into The Groove’

‘I Love New York’

‘Burning Up’

‘Open Your Heart’

‘Holiday’

‘Live To Tell’

‘Like A Prayer’

‘Erotica’

‘Justify My Love’

‘Hung Up’

‘Bad Girl’

‘Vogue’

‘Human Nature’

‘Crazy For You’

‘Die Another Day’

‘Don’t Tell Me’

‘Mother And Father’

‘I Will Survive’

‘La Isla Bonita’

‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’

‘Bedtime Story’

‘Ray Of Light’

‘Rain’

‘Bitch I’m Madonna’

‘Celebration’

She will continue her US tour in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight (December 14) and Saturday (December 16) before moving on to Washington.

Meanwhile, Madonna is strongly rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2024 after festival boss Emily Eavis posted on social media from the opening of the ‘Celebration’ tour earlier this year. Other rumoured headliners include Coldplay, Foo Fighters and Dua Lipa, while Eavis revealed back in March that Glastonbury had booked one of two planned female headliners.

You can view her remaing tour dates below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

DECEMBER

14 – Brooklyn Barclays Center

16 – Brooklyn Barclays Center

18 – Washington Capital One Arena

19 – Washington Capital One Arena

JANUARY

8 – Boston Garden

9 – Boston Garden

11 – Toronto Scotiabank Arena

12 – Toronto Scotiabank Arena

15 – Detroit Little Caesars Arena

18 – Montreal Bell Centre

20 – Montreal Bell Centre

22 – New York Madison Square Garden

23 – New York Madison Square Garden

25 – Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

J29 – New York Madison Square Garden

FEBRUARY 2024

1 – Chicago The United Center

2 – Chicago The United Center

5 – Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

8 – Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

13 – Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center

17 – Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

18 – Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

21 – Vancouver Rogers Arena

24 – Sacramento Golden 1 Center

27 – San Francisco Chase Center

28 – San Francisco Chase Center

MARCH

1 – Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena

2 – Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena

4 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

5 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

7 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

9 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

11 – Los Angeles Kia Forum

13 – Palm Springs Acrisure Arena

16 – Phoenix Footprint Center

19 – Denver Ball Arena

24 – Dallas American Airlines Center

28 – Houston Toyota Centre

29 – Houston Toyota Centre

APRIL

1 – Atlanta State Farm Arena

4 – Tampa Amalie Arena

6 – Miami Kaseya Center

7 – Miami Kaseya Center

14 – Austin Moody Center

15 – Austin Moody Center

20 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

21 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

23 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes

26 – Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes