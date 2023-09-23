Watch Måneskin cover Kendrick Lamar at Madison Square Garden

Måneskin played a cover of Kendrick Lamar‘s 2017 hit ‘HUMBLE’ at their show at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night (September 21) – check it out below.

The band recently kicked off their ‘RUSH!’ world tour, which will see them play shows in the UK, Europe, North America, Asia and, for the first time in their career so far, Australia.

“We cannot be the last rock band… but maybe we can be the first rap band,” frontman Damiano David said to introduce the band’s rockier take on the track.

Check out fan-filmed footage of the cover below:

Humble (Kendrick Lamar’s cover)▪️September 21, 2023;

Madison Square Garden – New York City, USA.⭐️ © saritasantiago pic.twitter.com/grzeLFi1Jq — MÅNESKIN OFFICIAL FANCLUB (@ManeskinFanClub) September 22, 2023

Earlier in the tour, the 2021 Eurovision winners covered Blur’s 1994 Britpop hit ‘Girls & Boys’ as well as Paolo Nutini‘s ‘Iron Sky’.

“When we decided on the setlist for this tour, we created the whole thing and then we saw it and said ‘Oh my God, there’s just one cover’. We really like doing covers so we want to thank Blur for writing this beautiful song. Ladies and gentlemen, ‘Girls & Boys’,” said the band’s front man to the crowd while introducing the iconic track.

On the tour’s opening night, they also debuted a new song, ‘The Driver’.

The ‘RUSH!’ world tour is set to continue until December, where it will conclude with the band’s first ever show in Manchester, at the AO Arena.

Check out the full tour dates below and visit here for tickets.

Måneskin 2023 ‘RUSH!’ world tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

6 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air

21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

29 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena



OCTOBER

1 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

3 – Nashville, Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

NOVEMBER

1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage

3 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

20 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC

22 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

23 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

25 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre

27 – Singapore

DECEMBER

2 – Tokyo, Japan

3 – Tokyo, Japan

7 – Kobe, Japan

14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena