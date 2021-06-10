Manic Street Preachers have shared the new video for their recent single ‘Orwellian’ – you can watch the “visualised interpretation” of the track below.

The song was released by the band last month as the first preview of their forthcoming new album ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’, which is set for release on September 3.

Manic Street Preachers have this morning (June 10) shared the Kieran Evans-directed video for ‘Orwellian’, which is described as being a “visualised interpretation” of the track.

“For this album project, Nicky Wire and myself decided there should be more experimentation to the visual approach to both the promos and short films we have planned,” Evans explained in a statement.

“We’ve called this clip of ‘Orwellian’ a ‘visualised’ version because it’s not strictly a promo, it’s much more of a visual interpretation of the song by me.

“To create it, I utilised footage from my personal film archive alongside material I’ve recently shot of the band and of the Diamond Light we have designed for the campaign.

“The selection of shots and the colour grade were very much influenced by the lyrics and allowed me to frame a visual story that reflected the themes of such a vital and compelling song.”

Manic Street Preachers will embark on a UK tour in September following a pair of NHS tribute shows that the band will play in Cardiff. You can find tickets to the band’s upcoming tour here.